Pick against the spread, over/under for Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves on Wednesday

The Portland Trail Blazers (19-17) take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-21) on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET in an important Western conference clash. Both teams won their last game and will be hoping to put a streak together.

Jusuf Nurkic (illness) and Gary Payton II (ankle) are both questionable for the Trail Blazers. Justis Winslow (ankle) and Nassir Little (hip) are both out. Karl Anthony-Towns (calf) remains out for the Timberwolves. Jordan McLaughlin (calf) will also remain on the bench, while Taurean Prince (shoulder) and Naz Reid (back) are both questionable.

The Trail Blazers at 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 234.5.

Trail Blazers vs. Timberwolves, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves +1.5

The Timberwolves just broke a six-game losing streak with a huge win over the conference-leading Denver Nuggets, and have a big swing of momentum coming their way. Portland has dropped four of their last six, though they won their most recent game. In what is expected to be a tight contest, take Minnesota to cover.

Over/Under: Over 234.5

Portland is averaging 123.7 points per game in their last three matchups, and Minnesota is looking at 114 in the same time frame. The Timberwolves have hit the over in five of their last six, and the Blazers have been on fire from the perimeter recently. The over should hit again tonight with these high-scoring teams.