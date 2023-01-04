Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Lakers on Wednesday

The Miami Heat (20-18) will continue their West coast trip with a matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers (16-21) Wednesday evening. The Heat and Lakers are both on a two-game winning streak heading into tonight’s contest.

The Heat have a fairly clean injury report at the moment, with no major rotation players on it. The Lakers have listed LeBron James as questionable with an ankle injury. Lonnie Walker is also questionable, while Russell Westbrook is probable with foot soreness.

The Heat are 6.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 229.5.

Heat vs. Lakers, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Lakers +6.5

This pick is contingent on James playing. Miami defeated LA last time by 14 points, something the Lakers will want to avoid in front of their home crowd. James has been brilliant in the last two wins, averaging 45.0 points per game. He continues to push the Lakers to make a trade, and will want to add another statement performance to further that cause. Back LA to cover at home.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

The Heat rank 19th in points per game over the last five, while the Lakers have fallen off a bit and are 12th in the league in that category in the same timespan. Miami’s defense has been great lately, and the Heat have hit the under in five of the last eight games. The total is just high enough where Miami’s slow tempo should make the under hit again.