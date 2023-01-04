Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Kings on Wednesday

The Atlanta Hawks (17-20) will hope to snap a four-game skid when they face the Sacramento Kings (20-18) Wednesday night. The Hawks are in the midst of a road trip, while the Kings are on the second night of a back-to-back after a win over the Jazz Tuesday.

Clint Capela is out with a calf injury for Atlanta. The Kings have no notable injuries at the moment.

The Kings are 1-point favorites per DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 245.

Hawks vs. Kings, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +1

Both teams are going to have some tired legs. The Hawks played a double-overtime contest against the Warriors two nights ago, while the Kings had a game against Utah yesterday. Atlanta is desperate to snap a losing streak and that additional day of relaxation should be enough in what the oddsmakers believe will be a tight game. Take Atlanta to get the job done here.

Over/Under: Under 245

This is one of the highest, if not the highest, totals in NBA history. There comes a point in time where it doesn’t matter how good both offenses are. This number is simply too high to feel comfortable taking the over. If the game goes to overtime, then this has a great chance of hitting. Even though the Hawks rank third in points per game over the last five, the Kings are 17th in the same category over the same timespan. Take the under on this monster number tonight.