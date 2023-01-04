Picks, predictions for Charleston vs. NC A&T on Wednesday, January 4

The No. 23 Charleston Cougars cracked the top 25 in the polls this week as they hit the road for a matchup with the NC A&T Aggies on Wednesday night. The game will tip off at 5:00 p.m. ET from Corbett Sports Center in Greensboro, North Carolina, and it’ll air on CBS Sports Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Charleston vs. NC A&T odds

Spread: Charleston -10.5

Over/Under: 149

Moneyline: Charleston -560, NC A&T +430

Charleston (14-1, 2-0 CAA) will bring a 13-game winning streak into this matchup, and its lone loss came to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the second game of the season. The Cougars are an incredibly balanced scoring team with five players scoring more than 10 points per game. Dalton Bolon is the leading scorer with 12.3 points per game.

North Carolina A&T (6-9, 1-1 CAA) snapped a four-game losing streak in an 81-79 victory over Hofstra on New Year’s Eve as Demetric Horton scored a game-high 21 points, knocking down five 3-pointers. Austin Johnson is the team’s leading rebounder with 6.5 boards per game but hasn’t played since Dec. 18 and could be out once again.

The Pick: Over 150

The two biggest weaknesses in this game come on the defensive end of the floor, especially with NC A&T, which ranks outside the top 300 in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency. Charleston will look to run as a relatively fast style of play that will enter just outside the top 50 in adjusted tempo to maximize possessions, leading to more points.