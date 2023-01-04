Picks, predictions for Auburn vs. Georgia on Wednesday, January 4

The No. 22 Auburn Tigers will hit the road for Wednesday night’s matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs. The game will get started at 6:30 p.m. ET from Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia and air on SEC Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Auburn vs. Georgia odds

Spread: Auburn -8

Over/Under: 136.5

Moneyline: Auburn -320, Georgia +265

Auburn (11-2, 1-0 SEC) will go for its third consecutive victory, and this will be the Tigers’ first game in a week, coming off a 61-58 home win over the Florida Gators behind 14 points and 11 rebounds from Johni Broome. Auburn’s strength comes on the defensive end of the floor where it has a top-10 defense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency, while the Tigers are outside the top 50 in that category offensively.

Georgia (10-3, 0-0 SEC) is one of two SEC teams that hasn’t played a conference game yet, and the Bulldogs will go for their fourth win in a row. Georgia picked up a 78-72 home win over Rider a week ago as Terry Roberts and Kario Oquendo both hit 17 points, while Jabri Abdur-Rahim scored 15 off the bench on five 3-pointers.

The Pick: Under 136.5

Both teams play better defensively than on offense especially with the Tigers, which have developed into one of the top defensive teams in the country through the first two months of the college basketball season. Both teams had a full week off in between games, so both defenses are well rested to put together a strong effort early in the conference schedule.