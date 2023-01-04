Picks, predictions for Villanova vs. Georgetown on Wednesday, January 4

The Villanova Wildcats and Georgetown Hoyas will hit the floor on Wednesday night from Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. This matchup will tip off at 6:30 p.m. ET and air on FS1 as both programs continue on in Big East play. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Villanova vs. Georgetown odds

Spread: Villanova -9.5

Over/Under: 143.5

Moneyline: Villanova -435, Georgetown +350

Villanova (7-7, 1-2 Big East) will look to avoid a third consecutive loss as the Wildcats look to figure things out in the first season of the Kyle Neptune era. Caleb Daniels and Eric Dixon are both scoring 16 points per game, and offense isn’t the issue with a top-25 offense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency. However, the Wildcats are 118th on the defensive end of the floor.

Georgetown (5-10, 0-4 Big East) is on a five-game losing streak and was hammered by the Butler Bulldogs 80-51 on New Year’s Day. The Hoyas rate outside the top 200 overall in KenPom with a defense that checks in at No. 280 in adjusted efficiency. Jay Heath averages 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game but is out with a hand injury.

The Pick: Villanova -9.5

The Wildcats should have their way with the Hoyas defense on Wednesday night, leading to a double-digit victory. Villanova There is such a mismatch on that end of the floor that it would be difficult to find a reason for Georgetown hanging around in this game especially with Heath out of the lineup.