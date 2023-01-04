Picks, predictions for Miami vs. Georgia Tech on Wednesday, January 4

The No. 12 Miami Hurricanes will look to keep their winning streak rolling into Wednesday night’s road matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET from McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia and air on ESPN+.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Miami vs. Georgia Tech odds

Spread: Miami -6.5

Over/Under: 146

Moneyline: Miami -275, Georgia Tech +230

Miami (13-1, 4-0 ACC) is off to a hot start to conference play, and the Canes will look to extend their winning streak to 10 games in this spot. Isaiah Wong scored more than 20 points in four straight games until last week’s 76-65 win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish where he finished with 15 points. The Canes rank inside the to 15 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, and they’re outside the top 100 defensively.

Georgia Tech (7-6, 0-3 ACC) will look for its first win in conference play, and the Yellow Jackets lost by double digits in all three ACC losses. Miles Kelly is the only player scoring double-digit points per game with 14.1 per contest for Georgia Tech. The Jackets are outside the top 115 in KenPom on both ends of the floor.

The Pick: Miami -6.5

The biggest strength in this game is the Miami offense by a wide margin, and Georgia Tech isn’t close to as strong as the Hurricanes on either end of the floor. The Jackets haven’t been all that competitive in conference play, and it doesn’t feel like this will be the time they snap out of that skid.