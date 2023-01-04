Picks, predictions for NC State vs. Duke on Wednesday, January 4

The No. 16 Duke Blue Devils will hit the road on Wednesday night for a matchup with the NC State Wolfpack in a game that will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will take place at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina and air on ACC Network. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

NC State vs. Duke odds

Spread: Duke -5

Over/Under: 144.5

Moneyline: Duke -200, NC State +170

NC State (11-4, 1-3 ACC) ended a three-game winning streak in last week’s 78-64 loss to the Clemson Tigers. The Wolfpack are led by Terquavion Smith, who is scoring 18.1 points per game along with 5.3 assists per contest. NC State is rated 59th in KenPom with a stronger offense than defense in adjusted efficiency.

Duke (11-3, 2-1 ACC) won five of its last six contests, and the Blue Devils are led by Kyle Filipowski, who leads the team in points (13.8) and rebounds (8.6) per game. Duke is 14th in KenPom and is rated inside the top 30 in adjusted efficiency on both ends of the court.

The Pick: NC State +5

Nearly two months into the season, Duke has played in one road game, which ended in an 81-70 loss to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Meanwhile, NC State won eight of nine home games this season as it returns to Raleigh for this contest. The combination of being at home and the Wolfpack offense should help them keep it within this number.