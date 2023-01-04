Picks, predictions for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma on Wednesday, January 4

The No. 25 Iowa State Cyclones face the Oklahoma Sooners in a Big 12 matchup on Wednesday, January 4. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma odds

Spread: Oklahoma -3.5

Over/Under: 124.5

Moneyline: Oklahoma -150, Iowa State +130

The Cyclones (10-2, 1-0 Big XII) moved into the top 25 after upsetting Baylor in a home win in their latest matchup. Iowa State brings one of the best defenses in the nation to the court, ranking ninth in the NCAA in scoring defense that fills the holes of a mediocre offense. The Cyclones are led by Jaren Holmes with 13.5 points per game.

The Sooners (9-4, 0-1 Big XII) fell just short of Texas in a one-point loss, showing that they’re able to hang with highly-ranked teams. Oklahoma also brings a better defense to the floor — though their offensive shooting percentages are high, they average just 69 points per game.

The Pick: Iowa State +3.5

This is going to be a primarily defensive matchup, and with Iowa State’s recent success against Baylor, they have the tools and resources in place to hold an already low-scoring Sooners team to even less than their average. The Cyclones should be able to cover this spread.