Picks, predictions for Penn State vs. Michigan on Wednesday, January 4

The Penn State Nittany Lions face the Michigan Wolverines in a Big Ten matchup on Wednesday, January 4. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET at Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Penn State vs. Michigan odds

Spread: Michigan -4

Over/Under: 140

Moneyline: Michigan -175, Penn State +150

The Nittany Lions (11-3, 2-1 B1G) are on a five-game winning streak that includes victories over Big Ten opponents Iowa and Illinois. They easily took care of the non-conference opponents in that streak, as well, though they struggled against other Power 5 squads earlier in the season. Jalen Pickett had 26 points and seven rebounds in the victory over Iowa on New Years Day.

The Wolverines (8-5, 2-0 B1G) have not lived up to expectations this season, although they got a huge win over Maryland last weekend in an 81-46 romp. Their defense has struggled to contain opponents, and though they kept it close against Virginia and UNC, they haven’t been able to close any of the big ones. The Wolverines are led on the scoreboard by Hunter Dickinson with 18.8 points per game.

The Pick: Over 140

These teams’ defenses could not be worse-matched to their opponents’ offenses. They’re each going to be able to exploit each others’ weaknesses (ball screen for Michigan, post-up for Penn State), which should make for a high-scoring matchup. Go ahead and take the over.