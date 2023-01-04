Picks, predictions for UConn vs. Providence on Wednesday, January 4

The UConn Huskies face the Providence Friars in a Big East matchup on Wednesday, January 4. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. ET at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

UConn vs. Providence odds

Spread: UConn -5

Over/Under: 141.5

Moneyline: UConn -210, Providence +180

UConn (14-1, 3-1 Big East) was handed their first loss of the season in their most recent game, falling to Xavier after a 14-game winning streak to kick off the season. Their usually sound defense showed holes in the loss — a UConn team that keeps opponents to 60.7 points per game allowed Xavier to put up 83. The Huskies are one of just two teams that ranks in the top 10 for both adjusted offensive efficiency and adjusted defensive efficiency by KenPom.

Providence (12-3, 4-0 Big East) is on quite the streak as well. The Friars are getting hot after beating DePaul last week and making 48% of field goals and 50% of three-point attempts, marking their seventh win in a row. Bryce Hopkins leads the team in both rebounds (9.5) and scores (15.7).

The Pick: Providence +5

The Friars are feeling hot right now while UConn just suffered the shock of the first loss of their season. Momentum is a very real consideration, and while UConn is the more talented team, we’ll have to see if they can bounce back from adversity this week against a very solid Friars squad.