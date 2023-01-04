Picks, predictions for Missouri vs. Arkansas on Wednesday, January 4

The No. 20 Missouri Tigers will travel to Lafayette to face the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 4. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Missouri vs. Arkansas odds

Spread: Arkansas -7.5

Over/Under: 154

Moneyline: Arkansas -320, Missouri +265

Missouri (12-1, 1-0 SEC) is on a roll after two wins in a row over ranked teams. Their most recent win saw them dominate Kentucky to kick off SEC play. The Tigers rank fourth in the country in shooting percentage, knocking down over half of their scoring attempts, and are led by the duo of guards D’Moi Hodge and Kobe Brown.

The Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC) are putting together their own winning season, but they have yet to overcome — or even play — a ranked opponent. Their two losses were against LSU and Creighton, two of the better teams they’ve faced this season. The Hogs have a strong defensive presence and rank in the top five in steals per game.

The Pick: Mizzou +7.5

This Missouri team has just knocked off two ranked opponents in a row, and while the Razorbacks have home advantage, they have very little experience this season playing against teams of Mizzou’s caliber. The Tigers should be able to cover this spread in the top-25 matchup.