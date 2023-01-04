Picks, predictions for TCU vs. Baylor on Wednesday, January 4

The No. 17 TCU Horned Frogs will travel to Waco to face the No. 19 Baylor Bears at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 4. Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

TCU vs. Baylor odds

Spread: Baylor -6

Over/Under: 144

Moneyline: Baylor -245, TCU +205

TCU (12-1, 1-0 Big XII) is on a 10-game winning streak that moved into the double digits with a victory over Texas Tech this past weekend. The Frogs’ defense has been the star of the show this season, along with their offensive rebounding. They’re led by Mike Miles, Jr. with 18.6 points per game.

Baylor (10-3, 0-1 Big XII) has multiple top-10 wins under their belt, but fell to Iowa State in their most recent game as they opened conference play. The Bears have been playing without their leading scorer, LJ Cryer, and he is questionable to return against TCU. The Bears bring one of the best offenses in the sport, but without Cryer, their production is significantly affected.

The Pick: TCU +6

Cryer is returning from a concussion, and this early in the season, they’re going to want to be particularly cautious with his return. With the streak that TCU is on and their second-half comeback against the Red Raiders over the weekend, they have far more momentum than Baylor does coming off a loss. The Frogs should be able to cover.