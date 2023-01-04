Is LeBron James playing for the Lakers on Wednesday vs. Heat?

The Los Angeles Lakers will be hoping to get a win over the Miami Heat when the teams meet Wednesday on the West coast. The Lakers lost to the Heat just before the new year as part of their Southeast division trip. Here’s a look at LeBron James’ status ahead of the contest.

LeBron James injury updates

James has been tending to an ankle injury for a long time. He’s officially being listed as questionable, which is a downgrade from his usual “probable” designation whenever he isn’t playing a back-to-back set. It seems like James will give it a go after having some time off but this is a bit more concerning. James has had some big injuries over the last few seasons and the Lakers will not want to push him more than needed. The problem is they also need him to be on the floor to remain competitive in a loaded Western conference.