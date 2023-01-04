Is Evan Mobley playing for the Cavaliers on Wednesday vs. Suns?

The Cleveland Cavaliers will look to keep their winning ways going when they face the Phoenix Suns Wednesday evening. The Cavaliers do have some key injuries in their starting lineup, with forward Evan Mobley being one of them. Mobley has missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Here’s the latest on his status Wednesday.

Evan Mobley injury updates

Mobley is officially being listed as questionable for this contest. The Cavaliers could certainly use his size against the Suns, who don’t have much frontcourt depth behind Deandre Ayton. Mobley has been a force in his second season, averaging 14.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

If Mobley is unable to suit up, Kevin Love will likely get the start again. Jarrett Allen would also gain some value in DFS formats as a rebounder, but Love is the value play with extended minutes and a superior perimeter shot.