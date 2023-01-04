‘Evil Dead Rise’ trailer shows the Deadites taking over Los Angeles with a motherly touch

If you are familiar with the Evil Dead franchise, you should probably not read the Naturom Demonto (or Book of the Dead) because some bad things will happen. Particularly people you know turning into undead, possessed creatures known as deadites. Bookended by a version of Doris Day’s “Whatever Will Be, Will Be,” the new trailer for Evil Dead Rise, the fifth installment in this evergrowing pantheon of stories, promises gory and brutality with a motherly touch. Instead of heading to a remote cabin in the woods, the evil finds itself within an apartment building in Los Angeles.

As far as we can tell in the trailer, the style has hints of the classic origin with the style of the phenomenal 2013 remake, Evil Dead, directed by Fede Alvarez.

“In the fifth Evil Dead film, a road-weary Beth pays an overdue visit to her older sister Ellie, who is raising three kids on her own in a cramped L.A. apartment. The sisters’ reunion is cut short by the discovery of a mysterious book deep in the bowels of Ellie’s building, giving rise to flesh-possessing demons, and thrusting Beth into a primal battle for survival as she is faced with the most nightmarish version of motherhood imaginable.

Evil Dead Rise is directed by Lee Cronin, with original director Sam Raimi producing. Raimi reportedly handpicked Cronin to take on this project. The film stars Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan. Evil Dead Rise is set for release in theaters on April 21. Thankfully, this will be a theatrical release as it was set to head to HBO Max only initially.