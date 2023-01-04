Pick on the spread for Iowa State-Oklahoma on January 4

Entering the week all 10 teams in the Big XII were in the top 50 of the NET Rankings and on Wednesday the Iowa State Cyclones and Oklahoma Sooners hook up in Norman in search for a win to bolster their resumes.

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Oklahoma Sooners (-4, 124.5)

Iowa State’s forte is defense, ranking sixth in the nation in points allowed on a per possession basis, allowing 64 points or fewer in 10 of their 11 games that have not went to overtime this season.

The Cyclones defense has been so stout because they are forcing a turnover on 30.1% of defensive possessions, which leads all Division I teams.

The Cyclones will look to shut down an Oklahoma offense the coach Porter Moser has playing at a similar slow tempo to the teams he had at Loyola-Chicago with the Sooners ranked 351st in America in total possessions per game.

The Sooners rank ninth in the country in 3-point shooting percentage, but are shooting just 34.6% from 3-point range at home compared to 45.6% from 3-point range in road and neutral court games.

The edge on the boards favors Iowa State with Oklahoma getting an offensive rebound on 19.9% of their missed shots, which ranks 337th among the 363 Division I teams.

With Oklahoma 275th in the country in turnovers per offensive play and Iowa State’s offense having exceeded 70 points in four of their last five games, the Cyclones will complete the difficult task of getting a road win in Big XII Conference play.

The Play: Iowa State +4

