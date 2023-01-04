NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Nets vs. Bulls

I’ve created a three-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Kings-Jazz, with the odds coming out to +310.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Brooklyn Nets

Royce O’Neale (illness) — Probable

Markieff Morris (illness) — Probable

Chicago Bulls

Andre Drummond (shoulder) — Probable

Javonte Green (knee) — OUT

DeMar DeRozan Over 24.5 Points

This is what DeMar DeRozan does. The man is paid to put the ball in the basket, and he does it about as well as anyone in the league.

What’s even more impressive about DeRozan’s scoring prowess is that he’s able to do it all within the arc. The 33-year-old understands his inability to shoot from long range, and has molded his game around it instead of forcing shots from behind the arc. DeRozan only takes 1.5 threes per game, and for good reason, as he’s shooting just 28.6%.

So, defenders know they don’t have to guard him out there, yet he still manages to rack up 26.7 points per game. He’s cleared 24.5 five times in his last seven games, and I expect that to happen again tonight.

Kyrie Irving Over 23.5 Points

Another professional scorer!

You’re probably noticing a trend here. I’m expecting a lot of points to be scored tonight, especially on Brooklyn’s side. If you haven’t been watching the Nets play lately — which, by the way, you should be — it’s worth noting that Kyrie has actually been carrying most of the offensive workload.

Kevin Durant is still racking up the points per usual, but Irving has outscored him in three straight contests. Kyrie has seen a 30% usage rate twice over that stretch, and he should be due for another big game tonight.

Nets -4.5

The Nets are the best team in basketball right now. 12 straight wins, and just 0.5 games back of Boston for the No. 1 seed in the East.

While I am notoriously a Bulls hater, this leg isn’t even about them. Chicago has actually played decent basketball over the last few weeks. Unfortunately for the Bulls, they’re about to run into a buzzsaw tonight. Brooklyn could triple or even quadruple this spread and potentially cover it.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, I am keeping track of my Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

Jeff Pratt’s Same Game Parlay Article Record Game Result Profit/Loss Game Result Profit/Loss Lakers-Bucks Loss -50 Lakers-Cavs Loss -50 Bulls-Knicks Win 170 Bucks-Mavs Loss -50 Suns-Mavs Loss -50 Lakers-Nuggets Loss -50 Bucks-Grizzlies Loss -50 Bucks-Warriors Loss -50 Celtics-Clippers Win 155 Knicks-Mavs Win 175 Kings-Jazz Win 225 -> Total +/- (+) 375 -> Current Record 4-7

