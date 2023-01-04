Report: Claudio Reyna gave U.S. Soccer sensitive information on Gregg Berhalter

Claudio Reyna, Gio Reyna’s father and Gregg Berhalter’s former teammate, passed on information about Berhalter’s domestic violence incident from 1991 to U.S. Soccer, according to ESPN. Sources say the messages from Reyna came after his son was informed of his limited role in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Berhalter, who’s contract as USMNT manager expired at the end of 2022, released a statement about the nature of the incident involving his wife, who was his girlfriend at the time.

The Reynas and Berhalters are deeply connected to each other, which makes this story even more explosive. Reyna’s mother and Berhalter’s wife were also teammates in college. Gio Reyna is a rising star at Borussia Dortmund who had a big role with USMNT during the World Cup qualification campaign. It seemed logical for him to be in the starting XI for the Americans at the World Cup, but he made appearances off the bench exclusively much to the dismay of USA fans.

The next steps are up in the air at the moment but the federation has an incredibly tough decision to make. Berhalter met expectations in Qatar, so a contract extension seems likely. However, Reyna is a 20-year star in the making and keeping him on the team would be beneficial for the long-term standing of the program. Obviously, having Reyna and Berhalter in close proximity to each other has created more drama and tension than necessary.

USA will announce who will oversee the January camp in the coming days. That announcement will ultimately provide the most clarity on how the federation views this situation between the Reynas and Berhalter.