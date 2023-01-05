Week 18 QB fantasy football rankings

The final week of the regular season is here. Below you will find out fantasy football quarterback rankings!

Injury news to monitor

Lamar Jackson missed last week’s game and isn’t sure for Week 18 either. Tyler Huntley appears more than likely to start again this week, especially if the Ravens cant win the AFC North with a win.

Jalen Hurts appears to be very close to returning and could do so this week in a game the Eagles need for the No. 1 seed. They could be playing a resting Giants team, so we might not get a full game from Hurts if they get out to a big lead.

Colt McCoy is dealing with concussion symptoms and seems destined to miss their matchup vs. the 49ers, but nothing is official yet. David Blough got the start over Trace McSorley last week, but that likely isn’t set in stone for this week.

Nick Foles won’t play with injured ribs and Sam Ehlinger appears to be in line to start the season finale against the Texans.

Jarrett Stidham is dealing with an elbow injury, but appears likely to play through the injury against the Chiefs this week.

Tua Tagovailoa continues to deal with a concussion and Teddy Bridgewater has a dislocated pinky. It would seem that Skylar Thompson is in line to start this week, but nothing is official yet.

Joshua Dobbs will get the start over Malik Willis with Ryan Tannehill on I.R.

Taylor Heinicke and Sam Howell will get work for the Commanders in Week 18.

Which teams may rest players?

We are still waiting on how the Bills-Bengals game will be handled, so there are a few missing pieces to who might be resting starters at the moment. If the game is called a tie or voided completely, the Chiefs can take the No. 1 seed with a win on Saturday, which would put the Bills in a situation where they wouldn’t have anything to play for. The same would be true for the Ravens and Bengals. But, if they find a way to play the game, more opportunities open up for all the teams involved.

The Giants and Buccaneers will likely rest starters, while the Chargers and Vikings may be less inclined to play starters for the whole game.

Week 18 fantasy football QB rankings