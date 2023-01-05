Week 18 RB PPR fantasy football rankings

Welcome to the final week of the regular season. We know that the Giants and Buccaneers aren’t going to play their starters for the whole game, but there are other teams like the Chargers and Vikings who might not want to keep their starters in all game either. As usual, Week 18 is going to be tough to navigate, but we’ll give it the old NFL try.

Injury news to monitor

James Conner is dealing with a shin contusion and is day-to-day. It looks like he could return for Week 18.

Tony Pollard was close to playing last week and should be able to go this week against the Commanders.

Josh Jacobs is dealing with a hip injury, but got in limited work on Tuesday and appears like he’ll go this week.

Christian McCaffrey is considered day-to-day with a mild ankle sprain. He should be able to play this week.

Antonio Gibson was unable to play last week due to multiple injuries. With nothing to play for this week, they probably won’t push him.

Week 18 fantasy football RB PPR rankings