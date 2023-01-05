Week 18 WR PPR fantasy football rankings

Welcome to Week 18 of the NFL season. Hopefully you’e won you fantasy championship and are just perusing the rankings for fun, but if not, here are your Week 18PPR WR rankings!

Injury news to monitor

DeAndre Hopkins is dealing with a knee injury that kept him out in Week 17. With nothing to play for, the team won’t push him to play.

Deebo Samuel will practice again this week. They may try to get him ready for this week so he can get some playing time before the playoffs, but we’ll see.

Mecole Hardman had a setback last week with his abdomen injury, but was back at practice on Tuesday. It would seem that he has a chance to be activated from I.R. this week.

Davante Adams is dealing with an illness, but he should be okay for Saturday.

Jakobi Meyers aggravated his shoulder injury last week, but believes he will be okay to go for the season finale.

Week 18 fantasy football WR PPR rankings