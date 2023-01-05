Week 18 TE PPR fantasy football rankings

Fantasy championship weekend has come and gone, but you may still have your championship game in Week 18, so we’ve got out Week 18 rankings right here!

Injury news to monitor

Greg Dulcich was put on injured reserve. Albert Okwuegbunam was able to score a touchdown in relief of Dulcich last week, but doesn’t have a lot of fantasy upside this week.

Which teams may rest players?

The Giants and Buccaneers have nothing to play for and will rest starters. We could see the Chargers and Vikings rest some players as well, but that isn’t as clear. Gerald Everett and T.J. Hockenson are the two main tight ends of that group to keep an eye on in the news.

But, for the most part we should see the bulk of the top tight ends play all out this weekend.

Week 18 fantasy football TE PPR rankings