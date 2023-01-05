Week 18 D/ST fantasy football rankings

Welcome to the final week of the NFL season. We have your D/ST rankings below for your perusal.

D/ST streamers for Week 18

The Seahawks D/ST has been all over the place, but mostly bad over the last couple months. Playing the Chiefs and 49ers can do that to you, but they’ve also put up poor numbers against the Raiders and Panthers of late. But last week they had a huge game against the Jets, with four sacks, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and only six points allowed. In a must win game for their playoff lives, I like them against Baker Mayfield in Seattle.

Which teams may rest players?

As usual, there will be plenty of Week 18 weirdness, but at this point, we know that the Giants and Buccaneers aren’t able to move in the playoff seeding. The Vikings and Chargers don’t have much to play for, but they still have a little wiggle room that might make them play their starters.

Week 18 fantasy football D/ST rankings