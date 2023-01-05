Week 18 Kicker fantasy football rankings

It’s Week 18 and there are still plenty of fantasy leagues going that need some kicker guidance. The good news is that even if a team is resting starters, they aren’t likely to rest a kicker.

Streaming options for Week 18

The Seahawks are in a must win situation and Myers has put up good numbers all season. The last time he faced the Rams, he had 10 fantasy points and the Rams are 5th-worst at allowing fantasy points to kickers this season.

Jake Elliott, Eagles vs. New York Giants

The Eagles should get Jalen Hurts back for this game the Eagles need for the No. 1 seed. The Giants likely will rest starters at some point and, at least to start, the Eagles will be at full capacity on offense. I expect Elliott to have a good game.

Week 18 fantasy football Kicker rankings