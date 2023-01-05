Chelsea vs. Manchester City: Picks, predictions, how to watch Premier League match

Chelsea will be the next in line to try and stop Erling Haaland and Manchester City as the two sides square off on Thursday at Stamford Bridge. Both teams are coming off a 1-1 draw on Matchday 18, as Chelsea drew with Nottingham Forest and Man City were held to one goal by Everton. Both sides will look to regroup and get a win on Thursday, with kickoff set for 3 p.m. ET.

Chelsea v. Manchester City

Date: Thursday, January 5

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Chelsea: +425

Draw: +310

Manchester City: -155

Moneyline pick: Manchester City -155

The Blues have struggled to find consistency under Graham Potter, who took over for Thomas Tuchel when he was sacked back in September. Chelsea have only won four of their league 10 matches since Potter took the reins, and now find themselves on the outside looking in from eighth place. They looked to be back to good form after a comprehensive 2-0 win over Bournemouth in their first match after the World Cup break, but they were completely outplayed in the second half of their next match against Nottingham Forest and honestly were lucky to escape that contest with a point.

Erling Haaland has been on an absolute tear for City and he didn’t miss a step during the break, scoring three goals in the two matches since the league’s resumption. That brings his total to 21 goals through 15 matches as he sets his sights on breaking the record for most goals scored in a single EPL season, set at 34 and currently held by both Andy Cole and Alan Shearer from the mid-90s. Haaland still has 22 matches left to make that happen.

Man City sit in second place, just seven points behind Arsenal as they look to chase down the league leaders. They’ve only been beaten twice and given the recent form of both sides, it’s tough to see a scenario where Chelsea can secure a win over Pep Guardiola’s red-hot side. I’m backing City to get the win at Stamford Bridge.