How to watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions via live online stream

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions will see a star-studded field of 39 golfers gather in Kapalua, Hawai’i at the Plantation Course as the PGA TOUR kicks off the year. In an exclusive invitational event, Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, and more big names will tee off on Thursday, January 5.

To watch the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions are through PGA Tour Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live.

Thursday Featured Groups:

2:55 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa

5:25 p.m. ET: Tom Kim, Jordan Spieth

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

6 to 10 p.m. ET: General coverage

2:15 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Coverage schedule, Round 3

4 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

6 to 8 p.m.: General coverage

12:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coverage schedule, Final round

4 to 6 p.m.: General coverage

6 to 8 p.m.: General coverage

12:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.