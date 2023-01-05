Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, January 5

There are just four games on Thursday’s NBA slate, which means there isn’t as much choice for bettors when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic under 52.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Celtics (-105)

There’s some obvious risk here given Doncic’s current level of play, but he’s actually gone under this line three times during the seven-game winning streak. The Celtics know Doncic is the danger man and will try to hone in on him defensively. The Mavericks guard is still going to put up big numbers but he might not quite hit this mark.

Jordan Clarkson over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Rockets (-130)

In the last 10 games, Clarkson is shooting 43.4% from behind the arc. He’s hit at least three triples in eight of those games, including the last two. The Rockets are one of the worst teams in the league defensively and are coming off a game Wednesday. This is a great spot for Clarkson to keep doing damage from deep.

Michael Porter Jr. over 16.5 points vs. Clippers (-105)

In the last five games, Porter Jr. is averaging 19.2 points per game while shooting 53.8% from the floor and 48.5% from deep. The heel injury which kept him out for a long time is a thing of the past, and the young forward is starting to heat up at a key time for Denver. The Clippers are going to hone in on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, which means Porter Jr. should keep getting favorable opportunities as a secondary scorer.