NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, January 5

The NBA has a short slate on Thursday with just four games on the schedule, although there will still be plenty of solid players to choose from when building your DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz, $5,000

Kessler has been putting up solid fantasy numbers consistently over the last month or so, and it seems you can generally count on him for at least 20 DKFP regardless of how many minutes he plays. He just put in 30 minutes against the Heat on New Year’s Eve and racked up 27.5 points, but played 17 minutes in their loss to the Kings and still turned in 20.25 fantasy points. As his stock keeps rising, he won’t be considered a value player for much longer so it’s a good idea to grab him while he still has a very affordable price tag.

Marcus Morris Sr., Los Angeles Clippers, $4,700

Morris has been in great form lately, averaging 26.2 DKFP per game through his last five, which is a step above his season-long average of 25.3. He just put up 14 points and seven rebounds against the Heat on Monday, shooting 3-5 from downtown. Morris has been extremely consistent and hasn’t scored less than 22.5 fantasy points since December 12, so you can count on him for a solid haul in just about any given game.

Reggie Bullock, Dallas Mavericks, $3,500

After missing one game due to an illness, Bullock came back into the Mavs’ starting lineup and put in two solid efforts. His most recent performance saw him rack up 26.5 DKFP with eight points and eight rebounds in their win over the Rockets on Monday. With such a low price tag, he’s worth putting in your lineup against a Celtics team which has lost two in a row.