Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Nuggets on Thursday

The Los Angeles Clippers (21-18) will face the Denver Nuggets (24-13) in a matchup of Western conference title contenders. The Clippers are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak, while the Nuggets are 7-3 in their last 10 contests.

Paul George is questionable to play in this game with a hamstring issue, while Nicolas Batum is out for LA. Kawhi Leonard is back after missing Monday’s game with an illness. The Nuggets are intact for this game.

Denver is a 5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 228.5.

Clippers vs. Nuggets, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +5

This number will move depending on George’s status but the Nuggets haven’t been a great team against the number. Denver is 10-7 ATS as the home team and 18-19 ATS on the season. Meanwhile, the Clippers are 5-3 ATS as the road underdog. Back LA to keep things close, especially with Leonard coming back into the mix. If George plays, the Clippers might be worth backing as moneyline underdogs.

Over/Under: Over 228.5

Over the last five games, the Clippers rank sixth in the NBA in points per game at 121.2. The Nuggets aren’t far behind at 119.4 points per game in the same span, good for 10th in the league. There’s a lot of familiarity between these opponents which tends to mean better defensive tactics but both offenses are humming right now. Take the over in this one.