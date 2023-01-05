Picks, predictions for Purdue vs. Ohio State on Thursday, January 5

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers will hit the road for a matchup with the No. 24 Ohio State Buckeyes from Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The game will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET and air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Purdue vs. Ohio State odds

Spread: Ohio State -1.5

Over/Under: 141

Moneyline: Ohio State -125, Purdue +105

Purdue (13-1, 2-1 Big Ten) is coming off the first loss of the season earlier this week when the Boilermakers lost to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 65-64 on Monday night. They’re underdogs in this spot and rated inside the top five in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency but outside the top 30 on the defensive end. Boilermakers center Zach Edey is second nationally in rebounds per game (13.4) and ninth in points per game (21.7).

Ohio State (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) will look to stay unbeaten in conference play, coming off a victory over the Northwestern Wildcats 73-57 on Sunday. True freshman Brice Sensabaugh scored an average of 20 points in his last four games as the team’s leading scorer. The Buckeyes have the second-best offense in the country in adjusted efficiency.

The Pick: Over 141

These are two top-five offenses in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency, and Ohio State checks in at No. 66 on the defensive end of the floor. Purdue should be fired up in this matchup coming off a loss, and the Boilermakers will do plenty of work to help surpass this total.