Picks, predictions for Indiana vs. Iowa on Thursday, January 5

The No. 15 Indiana Hoosiers will travel to play their first game of the new year against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Thursday night from Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. The game will get started at 9:00 p.m. ET and air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Indiana vs. Iowa odds

Spread: Iowa -1.5

Over/Under: 152.5

Moneyline: Iowa -120, Indiana +100

Indiana (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) split its first two conference games last month with a victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers and loss to Rutgers Scarlet Knights. The Hoosiers are a top-20 game in KenPom with a defense that rates slightly better than offense in adjusted efficiency. Indiana’s best player Trayce Jackson-Davis missed the last two games but could suit up in this matchup.

Iowa (8-6, 0-3 Big Ten) is on a three-game losing streak and still looking for its first conference victory. The Hawkeyes will be without starter Patrick McCaffery, who is taking an indefinite leave of absence to address anxiety. Kris Murray is the team leader with 20.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

The Pick: Iowa +1.5

A desperate team is a dangerous team, and the Hawkeyes should be plenty motivated to return home after consecutive Big Ten road losses. Every player will need to step up to replace McCaffery, and the Hawkeyes have an offense that can stick with anybody with a top-20 offense in KenPom’s adjusted efficiency.