Picks, predictions for Washington vs. Arizona on Thursday, January 5

The No. 5 Arizona Wildcats bring a seven-game winning streak into their first game of 2023 for Thursday’s matchup with the Washington Huskies from McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona. The game will tip off at 11:00 p.m. ET and air on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Washington vs. Arizona odds

Spread: Arizona -18.5

Over/Under: 154.5

Moneyline: Arizona -2100, Washington +1100

Washington (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) lost three consecutive matchups, all of which came by at least 13 points leading into Thursday’s matchup. The Huskies were blown out 74-49 at home against the UCLA Bruins, and PJ Fuller II did not play for an undisclosed reason. Washington will enter this game ranked 117th in KenPom.

Arizona (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12) looks like one of the top teams in the country this season with just one loss through the first two months of the season. The Wildcats are coming off a 69-60 win over the Arizona State Sun Devils on New Year’s Eve, and Azuolas Tubelis leads the team in scoring with 20.1 points per game to go along with 8.7 rebounds.

The Pick: Over 154.5

Arizona will win this game easily, but an 18.5-point spread in a conference game is a bit high. The Wildcats will have no troubles scoring with the team rated No. 1 in adjusted efficiency, and their style of play lends to this game hitting the over. Arizona rates 12th in adjusted tempo, so possessions will be high in this contest.