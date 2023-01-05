Picks, predictions for No. 9 Gonzaga vs. San Francisco on Thursday, January 5

West Coast Conference action will continue tonight as the No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs head down to the Bay Area to meet the San Francisco Dons at 11 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Sobrato Center in San Francisco and will air on ESPN2.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook and make some picks.

Gonzaga vs. San Francisco odds

Spread: Gonzaga -9.5

Over/Under: 156

Moneyline: Gonzaga -435, San Francisco +350

Gonzaga (12-3, 1-0 WCC) opened up league play on the right foot last Saturday, racing past Pepperdine in a 111-88 track meet. The Bulldogs shot 61% from the field gradually pulled away from a Waves team that was also dialed in offensively. Drew Timme had a monster outing, dropping 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists while leading the Zags to their seventh straight win.

San Francisco (11-6, 0-2 WCC) is still trying to get on the board in conference play, falling to Santa Clara a week ago before losing to San Diego 80-68 last Saturday. The Dons had a commanding 22-10 lead in the first 10 minutes before squandering it, scoring a combined 25 points in the middle 20 of the outing. Khalil Shabazz put up 21 points and eight rebounds in the setback.

The Pick: Over 156

Gonzaga’s offense is ranked fourth in adjusted efficiency and has scored 100+ points in three of its last four outings. Given San Fran’s suspect defense, the Zags should once again do a bulk of the groundwork to shatter the over tonight. Hammer it.