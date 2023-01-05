What is Clippers injury report for Thursday vs. Nuggets?

The Los Angeles Clippers will hope to get back to winning ways when they face the Denver Nuggets Thursday night to cap off TNT’s doubleheader. Here’s a look at LA’s injury report for the day, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

Clippers injury report: Thursday, Jan. 5

Paul George (hamstring) - questionable

Kawhi Leonard (illness) - available

Nicolas Batum (ankle) - OUT

Leonard is not officially on the injury report, so he’s over the illness which kept him out of Monday’s game against the Heat. Batum is out, which means Norman Powell and Terance Mann should see some more minutes.

The key injury news surrounds George, who’s nursing a hamstring issue. This is likely some lingering soreness from the injury he sustained earlier this season. The Clippers will be cautious with him but LA will likely be on even footing when it comes to the spread if he does suit up. If George is in, the Clippers might be worth backing to cover and even win outright.