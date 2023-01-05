NBA SAME GAME PARLAY: DraftKings Sportsbook Cheat Sheet for Celtics vs. Mavericks

I’ve created a four-leg Same Game Parlay on DraftKings Sportsbook for Celtics-Mavericks, with the odds coming out to +360.

Here is the Same Game Parlay:

Let’s walk through each of the legs, along with an injury report breakdown ahead of tonight’s matchup.

INJURY REPORT

Boston Celtics

No notable injuries

Dallas Mavericks

No notable injuries

Jaylen Brown Over 24.5 Points

Jayson Tatum may be the Celtics’ MVP candidate, but Jaylen Brown has been their best player over the last couple of weeks.

Brown has easily cleared 24.5 points in six straight games, seeing a usage rate of 30% or higher five times over that stretch. One of biggest differences we’ve seen in his approach as of late is his determination to get involved early. Brown has always been one of the best first quarter scorers in the league, but that production dropped off a bit at the beginning of the year. Now, he’s scoring early and often again.

I expect another big game from Brown tonight.

Derrick White 8+ Points

We’re getting a little creative with the legs for this game. Derrick White doesn’t receive a lot of praise due to the wide array of talent in Boston, but I love how he’s been playing lately.

The versatile, two-way guard has always been elite defensively. Now, he’s taking major strides forward on the other side of the ball. Marcus Smart has been stressing distribution over scoring so far this year, which has given White the opportunity to be more aggressive on offense. This is something the Celtics want from him, as we’ve heard repeatedly from players and staff members.

White has scored 8-plus points in five of his last six contests, and I expect that streak to continue against Dallas.

Luka Doncic 8+ Rebounds

It’s a bit weird writing about Luka and not taking his points, but I don’t feel that comfortable relying on three players to score in this Same Game Parlay. Taking the over on Doncic’s rebounds feels just as safe, if not safer.

Luka has been a rebounding machine as of late, racking up 8 or more in six of his last seven contests. The Mavericks seem perfectly content to live and die with the ball in his hands, which is understandable. While I don’t think that strategy will necessarily translate to postseason success, it has resulted in historic production up to this point.

Not only has Doncic been a beast on the boards lately, he tends to dominate on the glass against Boston. Luka has grabbed eight-or-more rebounds in five straight meetings with the Celtics, dating all the way back to February of 2021. That streak should extend tonight.

Marcus Smart 1+ Steals

He’s the reigning Defensive Player of the Year for a reason.

Smart has recorded at least one steal in 12 of his last 14 contests. For most of the night, he should be guarding Doncic, who averages almost four turnovers per game. Enough said.

Same Game Parlay Record

For full transparency, I am keeping track of my Same Game Parlay results. Check out the full breakdown below.

Jeff Pratt’s Same Game Parlay Article Record Game Result Profit/Loss Game Result Profit/Loss Lakers-Bucks Loss -50 Lakers-Cavs Loss -50 Bulls-Knicks Win 170 Bucks-Mavs Loss -50 Suns-Mavs Loss -50 Lakers-Nuggets Loss -50 Bucks-Grizzlies Loss -50 Bucks-Warriors Loss -50 Celtics-Clippers Win 155 Knicks-Mavs Win 175 Kings-Jazz Win 225 Nets-Bulls Loss -50 -> Total +/- (+) 325 -> Current Record 4-8

