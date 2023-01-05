2023 XFL full schedule

The 2023 version of the XFL is closing in on kickoff, as the league has released their full schedule. The season will start when the Vegas Vipers host the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, February 18th on ABC. All games will be televised and also streamed on ESPN-plus, as they announced an exclusive broadcast partnership with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN.

All 43 XFL games (40 regular season games, two playoffs, one championship) will be featured on a combination of ABC (7 games), ESPN and ESPN2 (22 games), and FX (15 games).

The league’s face is part-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who, along with, longtime business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia, led a consortium to purchase the XFL for $15 million.

The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions: XFL North (D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers) and XFL South (Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas). You’ll notice some tweaks to the 2020 version of the XFL, but many of the same cities have teams again, and unlike the USFL, they all have their own stadiums to play in.

You will also recognize many of the head coaches, as Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Rod Woods, Terrell Buckley, Bob Stoops, Jim Haslett, Anthony Becht, and Reggie Barlow will all be head coaches in the league this season.