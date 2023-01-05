 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 XFL full schedule

The new XFL season is ready to kick off. We take a look at the 2023 schedule.

By Chet Gresham
Rahim Moore #45 and Jonathan Massaquoi #54 of the DC Defenders celebrate after the XFL game against the St. Louis BattleHawks at Audi Field on March 8, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo by Shawn Hubbard/XFL via Getty Images

The 2023 version of the XFL is closing in on kickoff, as the league has released their full schedule. The season will start when the Vegas Vipers host the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, February 18th on ABC. All games will be televised and also streamed on ESPN-plus, as they announced an exclusive broadcast partnership with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN.

All 43 XFL games (40 regular season games, two playoffs, one championship) will be featured on a combination of ABC (7 games), ESPN and ESPN2 (22 games), and FX (15 games).

The league’s face is part-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who, along with, longtime business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia, led a consortium to purchase the XFL for $15 million.

The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions: XFL North (D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers) and XFL South (Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas). You’ll notice some tweaks to the 2020 version of the XFL, but many of the same cities have teams again, and unlike the USFL, they all have their own stadiums to play in.

You will also recognize many of the head coaches, as Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Rod Woods, Terrell Buckley, Bob Stoops, Jim Haslett, Anthony Becht, and Reggie Barlow will all be head coaches in the league this season.

2023 XFL full schedule

DATE Time (ET) Teams (Away vs. Home) NETWORK
Saturday, February 18, 2023 3:00 PM Vegas Vipers vs Arlington Renegades ABC
Saturday, February 18, 2023 8:30 PM Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN/FX
Sunday, February 19, 2023 3:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas ABC
Sunday, February 19, 2023 8:00 PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders ESPN
Thursday, February 23, 2023 9:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks vs Seattle Sea Dragons FX
Saturday, February 25, 2023 7:00 PM D.C. Defenders vs Vegas Vipers FX
Sunday, February 26, 2023 4:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Orlando Guardians ESPN
Sunday, February 26, 2023 7:00 PM Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN2
Saturday, March 4, 2023 7:00 PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs Vegas Vipers FX
Sunday, March 5, 2023 1:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks vs D.C. Defenders FX
Sunday, March 5, 2023 4:00 PM Orlando Guardians vs Arlington Renegades FX
Sunday, March 5, 2023 8:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN2
Saturday, March 11, 2023 7:00 PM Houston Roughnecks vs Orlando Guardians FX
Saturday, March 11, 2023 10:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Seattle Sea Dragons FX
Sunday, March 12, 2023 4:00 PM Arlington Renegades vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN2
Sunday, March 12, 2023 7:00 PM Vegas Vipers vs D.C. Defenders ESPN2
Thursday, March 16, 2023 9:00 PM Houston Roughnecks vs Seattle Sea Dragons FX
Saturday, March 18, 2023 7:00 PM D.C. Defenders vs St. Louis Battlehawks FX
Saturday, March 18, 2023 10:00 PM Orlando Guardians vs Vegas Vipers FX
Sunday, March 19, 2023 10:00 PM Arlington Renegades vs San Antonio Brahmas ESPN2
Saturday, March 25, 2023 1:30 PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs Orlando Guardians ESPN
Saturday, March 25, 2023 7:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks vs Vegas Vipers FX
Sunday, March 26, 2023 3:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades ABC
Monday, March 27, 2023 7:00 PM Houston Roughnecks vs D.C. Defenders FX
Friday, March 31, 2023 7:00 PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs Arlington Renegades FX
Saturday, April 1, 2023 3:00 PM St. Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks ESPN2
Saturday, April 1, 2023 6:00 PM San Antonio Brahmas vs Vegas Vipers ESPN
Sunday, April 2, 2023 7:00 PM D.C. Defenders vs Orlando Guardians FX
Saturday, April 8, 2023 1:00 PM Vegas Vipers vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN
Saturday, April 8, 2023 4:00 PM Arlington Renegades vs Orlando Guardians ESPN
Sunday, April 9, 2023 3:00 PM Houston Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas ABC
Sunday, April 9, 2023 7:00 PM D.C. Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons ESPN2
Saturday, April 15, 2023 12:30 PM Vegas Vipers vs Houston Roughnecks ABC
Saturday, April 15, 2023 7:00 PM Orlando Guardians vs San Antonio Brahmas ESPN2
Sunday, April 16, 2023 12:00 PM Arlington Renegades vs D.C. Defenders ESPN
Sunday, April 16, 2023 3:00 PM Seattle Sea Dragons vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN
Saturday, April 22, 2023 12:00 PM Orlando Guardians vs St. Louis Battlehawks ESPN
Saturday, April 22, 2023 3:00 PM D.C Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas ABC
Sunday, April 23, 2023 3:00 PM Houston Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades ESPN
Sunday, April 23, 2023 9:00 PM Vegas Vipers vs Seattle Sea Dragons ESPN2
Saturday, April 29, 2023 7:00 PM Semifinal #1 ESPN2
Sunday, April 30, 2023 3:00 PM Semifinal #2 ESPN
Saturday, May 13, 2023 3:00 PM XFL Championship Game ABC

