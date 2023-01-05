The 2023 version of the XFL is closing in on kickoff, as the league has released their full schedule. The season will start when the Vegas Vipers host the Arlington Renegades on Saturday, February 18th on ABC. All games will be televised and also streamed on ESPN-plus, as they announced an exclusive broadcast partnership with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN.
All 43 XFL games (40 regular season games, two playoffs, one championship) will be featured on a combination of ABC (7 games), ESPN and ESPN2 (22 games), and FX (15 games).
The league’s face is part-owner Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who, along with, longtime business partner and ex-wife Dany Garcia, led a consortium to purchase the XFL for $15 million.
The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions: XFL North (D.C. Defenders, Seattle Sea Dragons, St. Louis Battlehawks, Vegas Vipers) and XFL South (Arlington Renegades, Houston Roughnecks, Orlando Guardians, San Antonio Brahmas). You’ll notice some tweaks to the 2020 version of the XFL, but many of the same cities have teams again, and unlike the USFL, they all have their own stadiums to play in.
You will also recognize many of the head coaches, as Wade Phillips, Hines Ward, Rod Woods, Terrell Buckley, Bob Stoops, Jim Haslett, Anthony Becht, and Reggie Barlow will all be head coaches in the league this season.
2023 XFL full schedule
|DATE
|Time (ET)
|Teams (Away vs. Home)
|NETWORK
|Saturday, February 18, 2023
|3:00 PM
|Vegas Vipers vs Arlington Renegades
|ABC
|Saturday, February 18, 2023
|8:30 PM
|Orlando Guardians vs Houston Roughnecks
|ESPN/FX
|Sunday, February 19, 2023
|3:00 PM
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs San Antonio Brahmas
|ABC
|Sunday, February 19, 2023
|8:00 PM
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs D.C. Defenders
|ESPN
|Thursday, February 23, 2023
|9:00 PM
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|FX
|Saturday, February 25, 2023
|7:00 PM
|D.C. Defenders vs Vegas Vipers
|FX
|Sunday, February 26, 2023
|4:00 PM
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Orlando Guardians
|ESPN
|Sunday, February 26, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Arlington Renegades vs Houston Roughnecks
|ESPN2
|Saturday, March 4, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs Vegas Vipers
|FX
|Sunday, March 5, 2023
|1:00 PM
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs D.C. Defenders
|FX
|Sunday, March 5, 2023
|4:00 PM
|Orlando Guardians vs Arlington Renegades
|FX
|Sunday, March 5, 2023
|8:00 PM
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Houston Roughnecks
|ESPN2
|Saturday, March 11, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Houston Roughnecks vs Orlando Guardians
|FX
|Saturday, March 11, 2023
|10:00 PM
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|FX
|Sunday, March 12, 2023
|4:00 PM
|Arlington Renegades vs St. Louis Battlehawks
|ESPN2
|Sunday, March 12, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Vegas Vipers vs D.C. Defenders
|ESPN2
|Thursday, March 16, 2023
|9:00 PM
|Houston Roughnecks vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|FX
|Saturday, March 18, 2023
|7:00 PM
|D.C. Defenders vs St. Louis Battlehawks
|FX
|Saturday, March 18, 2023
|10:00 PM
|Orlando Guardians vs Vegas Vipers
|FX
|Sunday, March 19, 2023
|10:00 PM
|Arlington Renegades vs San Antonio Brahmas
|ESPN2
|Saturday, March 25, 2023
|1:30 PM
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs Orlando Guardians
|ESPN
|Saturday, March 25, 2023
|7:00 PM
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs Vegas Vipers
|FX
|Sunday, March 26, 2023
|3:00 PM
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Arlington Renegades
|ABC
|Monday, March 27, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Houston Roughnecks vs D.C. Defenders
|FX
|Friday, March 31, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs Arlington Renegades
|FX
|Saturday, April 1, 2023
|3:00 PM
|St. Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks
|ESPN2
|Saturday, April 1, 2023
|6:00 PM
|San Antonio Brahmas vs Vegas Vipers
|ESPN
|Sunday, April 2, 2023
|7:00 PM
|D.C. Defenders vs Orlando Guardians
|FX
|Saturday, April 8, 2023
|1:00 PM
|Vegas Vipers vs St. Louis Battlehawks
|ESPN
|Saturday, April 8, 2023
|4:00 PM
|Arlington Renegades vs Orlando Guardians
|ESPN
|Sunday, April 9, 2023
|3:00 PM
|Houston Roughnecks vs San Antonio Brahmas
|ABC
|Sunday, April 9, 2023
|7:00 PM
|D.C. Defenders vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|ESPN2
|Saturday, April 15, 2023
|12:30 PM
|Vegas Vipers vs Houston Roughnecks
|ABC
|Saturday, April 15, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Orlando Guardians vs San Antonio Brahmas
|ESPN2
|Sunday, April 16, 2023
|12:00 PM
|Arlington Renegades vs D.C. Defenders
|ESPN
|Sunday, April 16, 2023
|3:00 PM
|Seattle Sea Dragons vs St. Louis Battlehawks
|ESPN
|Saturday, April 22, 2023
|12:00 PM
|Orlando Guardians vs St. Louis Battlehawks
|ESPN
|Saturday, April 22, 2023
|3:00 PM
|D.C Defenders vs San Antonio Brahmas
|ABC
|Sunday, April 23, 2023
|3:00 PM
|Houston Roughnecks vs Arlington Renegades
|ESPN
|Sunday, April 23, 2023
|9:00 PM
|Vegas Vipers vs Seattle Sea Dragons
|ESPN2
|Saturday, April 29, 2023
|7:00 PM
|Semifinal #1
|ESPN2
|Sunday, April 30, 2023
|3:00 PM
|Semifinal #2
|ESPN
|Saturday, May 13, 2023
|3:00 PM
|XFL Championship Game
|ABC