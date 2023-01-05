Report: Rams HC Sean McVay a top network target ahead of the offseason

The Los Angeles Rams have been eliminated from the NFL postseason for a while. Head coach Sean McVay was the focal point of news in the offseason as there were questions on whether he would be retiring from the Rams coming off a win at Super Bowl 56. With the performance, or lack thereof, of the reigning Super Bowl champs, McVay is once again speculated to be moving on in the offseason.

This has been the toughest season for McVay in his head coaching career. Los Angeles heads into the final week of the regular season with a 5-10 record and a bottom-tier finish in the NFC West. The surprise around claims of McVay considering retirement is the fact that he remains only 36 years old. He became the youngest coach to ever win a Super Bowl. McVay is currently signed with Los Angeles through the 2026 season. McVay notably turned down an offer from Amazon last offseason.

If McVay were to end up retiring and pulling a Sean Payton and wanting to return to coaching, the Rams would own the rights to McVay, and any interested team would have to acquire him to be their new coach.