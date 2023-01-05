Jake Paul joins Professional Fight League MMA circuit as fighter, promoter, and partner

Boxer and YouTube star Jake Paul has signed a contract with the Professional Fight League, where he will compete and is now an equity partner as well according to the New York Times.

Paul will be in charge of a new non-title division of the PFL, where combatants usually fight during a “regular season” and four-man/woman “playoffs” with the winners taking home $1 million in each of six weight classes.

But as part of this new venture, Paul will be on the more public-facing end of the business, apparently looking to create superfights with major names that can sell pay-per-views.

Paul’s official role will be “head of fighter advocacy” — a fancy title that means that Paul will post on social media about the P.F.L. to his millions of followers. Bidarian, who was previously chief financial officer at the U.F.C., will assist with league operations and strategy for the pay-per-view events. The Super Fight division is meant to attract fighters who can instantly draw paying customers rather than those mainly looking to win a championship at an established weight class.

Paul is still looking to fight a former UFC champion in Nate Diaz in the boxing ring sometime in 2023, but also opened the door to competing with him in the cage as well as part of the Super Fight division “about four to six months later.” Both Paul and Diaz don’t have any contracts that would preclude them from getting in the ring or the cage with each other, so it might just come down to working out the cash for what will be a nice windfall for both parties.