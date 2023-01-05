 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texas head coach Chris Beard fired after domestic violence allegation

The head coach of the Longhorns is no longer while still out on bond and awaiting trial.

By Collin Sherwin
Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Longhorns reacts during the first half of their game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden on December 6, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Lance King/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns have fired men’s basketball coach Chris Beard after allegations of domestic assault against his girlfriend in December according to the Austin-American Statesman.

Beard had been suspended by the university without pay after being arrested for assault by strangulation/suffocation of a family member on December 12, which turned out to be his live-in girlfriend.

Beard was 22-12 last season, his first in charge of the Longhorns after compiling a 202-142 record in one year at Arkansas-Little Rock and five at Texas Tech. His best year came in 2019 in Lubbock, with a Big 12 regular season championship and Final Four appearance making him one of the most sought-after coaches in America.

Rodney Terry was the head coach at Fresno State from 2011-18, and at UTEP from 2018-21. He has a 168–157 career record with one appearance in the NCAA Tournament while at Fresno in 2016.

Texas (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) is No. 6 in the AP Poll and No. 10 in KenPom currently. The Longhorns will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater on Saturday at noon ET on ESPNU.

