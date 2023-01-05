LeBron James, Kevin Durant lead fan voting for 2023 NBA All-Star Game in first update

The NBA provided the first update on All-Star votes for the 2023 event in Salt Lake City, with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant leading the way in their respective conferences. Here’s a look at the early breakdown of votes.

Lakers’ LeBron James and Nets’ Kevin Durant lead the NBA’s first 2022-23 All-Star fan voting returns: pic.twitter.com/ObI4WQjnuH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 5, 2023

The two highest vote getters will be named captains for the All-Star game, and will take turns picking between other eligible players as starters and reserves. James and Durant were the captains for last year’s event, although Durant was out of the game due to an injury. At the moment, both players are healthy and are slated to be on the floor for this game.

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry should catch up over the next few weeks as he makes his return to the court from a shoulder injury. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is not far behind Durant in the East. Antetokounmpo has been a captain before in the All-Star game.

The next update will take place January 12.