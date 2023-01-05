Official Michigan football Twitter account reinforces Jim Harbaugh “expects” to be back

During the 2022 NFL offseason, current Michigan football HC Jim Harbaugh interviewed for some openings. He reportedly shut the door on a return to NFL and returned to lead the Wolverines to an appearance in the College Football Playoff Semifinals. Now, Harbaugh’s name is being brought back up among anticipated head coaching searches.

Harbaugh took to social media in December to address the rumors and said that he expects to be back coaching Michigan next season. On Thursday, the official Twitter account for the Michigan football team tweeted out a graphic with a similar sentiment.

The fact of the matter is that nobody knows what is going to happen over the next few months in regard to the openings and who will be hired. The key word that keeps arising in these statements is that he “expects” to be back. This could be a strategy to keep current players at Michigan and to keep recruits coming in. Interest in Harbaugh as a candidate has been linked to the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos, but there will likely be other teams interested in the former NFL head coach.