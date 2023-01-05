Jordan Spieth daps up gambling fans betting on his putts in Tournament of Champions

Jordan Spieth is one of the more popular players on the PGA TOUR, much of it due to his generally good demeanor topped with plenty of self-introspection. So when he holes a par putt on the 14th hole during the first round of the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, part of his opening round -6 67 on the Par 73 track at Kapalua, he had to say something to the murmuring gallery.

But how he did it will endear him to every hacker in a golf cart anywhere.

Spieth: “I appreciate the exchange of money, I’d be doing the same thing. But I could just hear you gambling right off the back of the green.

Fan: “I’m sorry!”

Spieth: “All good, you’re good.”

That is how you handle the gallery in an event with a $15 million purse and $2.7 million for first place (likely a few bucks more than was being exchanged by the patrons). Just mention it, let them know they were a bit louder than they thought, and be cool about it.

Spieth is three shots back of the leaders after the opening round