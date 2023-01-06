Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, January 6

There are 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate, which means bettors have a wide variety of selection when it comes to player props. Here’s a few we like for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 13.5 rebounds vs. Hornets (+100)

The Hornets are highly inefficient offensively, which leads to a lot of missed shots. Antetokounmpo has been a force on the glass, averaging 14.9 rebounds per game in his last eight contests. He’s hit the over on this line four times in that span. There’s a chance he doesn’t play heavy minutes in a potential blowout but the odds are too good to pass up here.

Jimmy Butler over 4.5 assists vs. Suns (-120)

Butler has been a key distributor for the Heat, averaging 5.7 assists per game. He’s gone over this line in two of the last four games, and six of his last 12. As the forward starts to maintain his health and get back into playing routinely, he should boost his assist numbers back to previous levels. The Suns won’t offer much resistance defensively, meaning Butler should find teammates with ease Friday night.

Kevin Durant over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Pelicans (-155)

It’s weird to see a line this low for a player of Durant’s caliber but he actually doesn’t take a lot of threes. He’s averaging just 5.2 attempts per game over the last 10 but he’s hitting at an amazing 44.2% clip. He’s gone over this line six times, and was one triple away in three instances from making it nine overs. The Nets should be in for a high-scoring game against the Pelicans, which means Durant is going to have chances to connect on a few shots from deep.