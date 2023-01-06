NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, January 6

With 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate, there’s plenty of options when it comes to DFS value plays. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

After missing some time with an ankle injury, Hunter has come back to the court in a big way. He’s topped 30 DKFP in each of his last two games and gets a favorable matchup with the Lakers tonight. Hunter should start for Atlanta and will play heavy minutes in this offense. Back him to deliver another strong showing in DFS Friday.

Jalen McDaniels, Charlotte Hornets, $4,800

Gordon Hayward is likely to be out once again, which means McDaniels could be in line for another start. The forward has quietly been good this season, averaging 23.1 DKFP per game. He’s topped 25 DKFP in three of his last five and although he has a tough matchup with the Bucks, volume should be enough to make McDaniels well worth this price.

Deni Avdija, Washington Wizards, $4,600

Avdija would be a solid value play in any case against a soft Thunder team, especially since he’s coming off back-to-back games with 30+ DKFP. He’s averaging close to 30 minutes per game with Bradley Beal sidelined, and should continue to see a healthy amount of shots in this Washington offense. Avdija is coming into his own this season and is a nice value add for Friday’s slate.