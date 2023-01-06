Breaking down betting splits for CFP Championship Game, TCU vs. Georgia

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game is just 72 hours away, and bettors are already beginning to make their preferences known. And they’re leaning to the underdog TCU Horned Frogs in early trading over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Before both of these teams do battle in the CFP National Championship, we’ll go over the betting splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and see how the public is wagering on the matchup.

Betting splits for TCU vs. Georgia

TCU +12.5: 65% of action, 73% of bets

Georgia -12.5: 35% of action, 27% of bets

This line opened at TCU -13.5, and has already moved a point in the direction of the Frogs. A shaky performance from the Dawgs against Ohio State, who just needed to make a field goal at the gun to win in what was basically a home game, has given bettors pause. That and some impressive work by TCU on both sides of the ball, particularly against the run game of Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl.

Over 63: 39% of action, 81% of bets

Under 63: 61% of action, 19% of bets

Usually the public loves the over, and that’s no surprise here. The big money thinks there will be less than nine touchdowns scored in the title game. But having seen TCU score 51 on Michigan, and Georgia hang 42 on Ohio State, the casuals are all over a bunch of scoring in Los Angeles.

TCU ML (+350): 81% of action, 70% of bets

Georgia ML (-435): 19% of action, 30% of bets

The moneylines are always going to favor the underdog, and in early trading that’s what’s happening here. TCU is giving a nice price if Cinderella can once again find a way to pull out yet another second-half comeback for a win. The Frogs (13-1) have been lethal in clutch situations this year, and have the athletes and balance to score on anyone. A sloppy Stetson Bennett in the Peach Bowl likely doesn’t hurt either.