Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. 76ers on Friday

The Chicago Bulls (17-21) will have a rare one-game road trip against the Philadelphia 76ers (23-14) on Friday. Tipoff from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is set for 7 p.m. ET.

The Bulls are still without Lonzo Ball, while Alex Caruso (ankle) and Javonte Green (knee) are both questionable. The 76ers have a light injury report but will be missing one of their best players. Joel Embiid is out for Friday’s game with a foot injury.

The 76ers are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 230.5. Philadelphia has -195 odds as the favorite, with Chicago installed as the +165 underdog.

Bulls vs. 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +4.5

This is the second of four matchups between these teams this season. In the first, the 76ers picked up the 114-109 victory. Despite not having Embiid, Philadelphia is coming off a 129-126 OT win against the Pacers. I don’t think things will go as smoothly on Friday. DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine have been playing well and should help Chicago cover.

Over/Under: Under 230.5

The lack of Embiid makes it surprising that the point total is set this high. Don’t get me wrong, I think we see both teams score more than 100 points in this game, but I don’t think they combine to eclipse the 230 mark. In four of the last six games that Embiid hasn’t led Philly in scoring, the game has totaled fewer than 230 points. With Embiid missing, I’m taking the under.