Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Raptors on Friday

The New York Knicks (21-18) will take on the Toronto Raptors (16-22) on Friday with tipoff from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Knicks will be without R.J. Barrett as he will miss the game with a finger injury. The Raptors also have a light injury report and will be missing only one player. Small forward Otto Porter Jr. continues to be sidelined with his toe injury and won’t play Friday.

The Raptors are 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook with a point total of 218. Toronto has -170 moneyline odds as the favorite, with New York installed as the +145 underdog.

Knicks vs. Raptors, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +3.5

This is the second of four matchups between these teams this season. In the first, the Raptors took the 113-106 win on the back of Pascal Siakam’s 52 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. New York is riding a three-game win streak, all without Barrett being active. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have led the Knicks to wins, and I think they help them at least cover in this game.

Over/Under: Under 218

The Raptors have scored fewer than 115 points in five straight games, and the Knicks have scored fewer than 118 in four straight. The teams combined for 219 points in their first meeting, and it seems like oddsmakers are expecting a similar output. New York has been playing pretty solid defense in its win streak so look for the under to hit.