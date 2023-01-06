Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Pelicans on Friday

The first of ESPN’s Friday night NBA doubleheader will tip off this evening with the Brooklyn Nets (25-13) heading south to meet the New Orleans Pelicans (24-14) at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Brooklyn had its 12-game winning snapped on Wednesday, falling in a 121-112 road loss to the Bulls. The Nets trailed for a majority of this contest and couldn’t quite catch back up with Chicago as they played from behind throughout the evening. Kevin Durant went for 44 points and five assists in the loss while Kyrie Irving dropped 25 points and eight dimes.

New Orleans also came out victorious on Wednesday, downing the Rockets 119-108. The Pelicans got fired out of a cannon with 45 points in the first quarter and that allowed them to cruise to the win. CJ McCollum led with 28 points and six assists while Jonas Valanciunas had a monster double-double performance of 16 points and 17 rebounds. New Orleans was without Zion Williamson, who will miss the next few weeks with a hamstring strain.

Brooklyn enters this game as a 4.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 231.

Nets vs. Pelicans, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +4.5

This is the first time in a month that Brooklyn will be entering a game coming off a loss and will be tasked with rebounding on the road. The Pelicans are 13-8 against the spread at home and are out to prove that they are no slouches without Zion dominating in the paint. I’ll predict that the combo of McCollum and Valanciunas once again step up and at the very least make this game a tight contest. Take the Pels to cover.

Over/Under: Over 231

Something has got to give as one of the more under-friendly teams in the league in Brooklyn takes on one of the more over-friendly teams in New Orleans. I’ll predict the home team will dictate the terms of this matchup and force Durant and Irving to play at a fast pace in this one. Take the over.