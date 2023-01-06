Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Timberwolves on Friday

Friday’s slate in the NBA will feature a Western conference showdown as the Los Angeles Clippers (21-19) hit the road to battle the Minnesota Timberwolves (18-21) at 9 p.m. The game will take place at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Los Angeles is sliding on a four-game losing streak heading into this matchup and were torched by the Nuggets 122-91 last night. Denver jumped all over the Clippers from the opening tip, taking a 66-32 advantage into the second. The Clips threw in the towel early and elected to sit Paul George and Kawhi Leonard for the entire second half. Moses Brown came off the bench and had a double-double performance of 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Minnesota has shaken off a six-game losing streak by winning two straight in the new calendar year and last downed the Trail Blazers in a 113-106 victory Wednesday. This was a two-point game with just under four minutes remaining before Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert stepped up to create some breathing room for the Wolves down the stretch. Edwards had 32 points and seven rebounds. Wolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is still weeks away from returning from his calf injury and is still listed as out.

Minnesota enters the game as a 3.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 226.

Clippers vs. Timberwolves, 9 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Timberwolves -3.5

LA is going through a rough patch right now and playing the back end of a road back-to-back after a blowout loss doesn’t bode well for its chances. Minnesota is starting to find its footing again and I trust the Timberwolves to handle business at home this evening. Take the Wolves to cover.

Over/Under: Under 226

The Clippers are 16-24 in O/U this season and their ability to score is tied with the health of George and Leonard, which is a question mark on a night-to-night basis. Play it safe and take the under for this matchup.